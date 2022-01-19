Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 161,780 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Hubbell worth $55,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

