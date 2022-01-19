Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 178,264 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178,264 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $49,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

