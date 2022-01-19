Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,636 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

