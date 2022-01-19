Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,612 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.20% of WSFS Financial worth $53,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

