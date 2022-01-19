Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,527 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $60,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

