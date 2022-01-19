Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,920 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

