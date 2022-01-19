Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,034 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $54,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

