Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $50.56 Million Position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,216,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.41% of Riskified at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $19,761,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Riskified Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

