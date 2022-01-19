Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.03% of HeadHunter Group worth $50,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth $256,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

HHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

