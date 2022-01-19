Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.07. Allot Communications shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 206,042 shares traded.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Allot Communications worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

