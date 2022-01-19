Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,446,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,719.96 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,732.83 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,885.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2,805.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

