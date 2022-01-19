AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 606.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $665.67 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.