AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 656.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

