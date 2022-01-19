AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 32,724 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.