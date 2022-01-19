AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

