AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $298.40 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

