AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,935 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $506.83 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.71 and a 200 day moving average of $457.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

