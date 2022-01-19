Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($53.41) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €33.51 ($38.08). 810,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.01 and its 200-day moving average is €33.56. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.