Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

