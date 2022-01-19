Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $65.49

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.49, but opened at $63.69. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTM. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

