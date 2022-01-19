Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.23

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 267710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

