Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 26,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

