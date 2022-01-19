Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.11

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.11 and last traded at $133.18, with a volume of 9944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.88.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

