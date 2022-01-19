AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $119,376.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

