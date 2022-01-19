Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 922,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

