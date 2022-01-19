American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

