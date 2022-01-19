American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Constellation Brands worth $368,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.90 and a 200-day moving average of $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -811.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.