American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.77% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $361,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.