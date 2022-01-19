American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Cardinal Health worth $327,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

