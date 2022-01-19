American Century Companies Inc. Buys 105,459 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.22% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $344,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.