American Century Companies Inc. Buys 162,358 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of Roku worth $388,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average of $309.82. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.54.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.