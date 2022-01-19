American Century Companies Inc. Has $221.42 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.23% of Healthpeak Properties worth $221,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

