American Century Companies Inc. Has $228.22 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $228,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

