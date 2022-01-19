American Century Companies Inc. Has $322.28 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.78% of Biogen worth $322,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.12.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

