American Century Companies Inc. Has $362.26 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.77% of Monster Beverage worth $362,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNST opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.
MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.