American Century Companies Inc. Has $362.26 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.77% of Monster Beverage worth $362,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.90.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.