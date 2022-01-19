American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.89% of Amphenol worth $391,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

