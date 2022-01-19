American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,640,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $386,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 449,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,592,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,174,000 after acquiring an additional 239,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

