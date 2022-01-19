American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 883,864 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.71% of HP worth $223,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.