American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of CBRE Group worth $320,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

