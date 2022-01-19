American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $375,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,208,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

