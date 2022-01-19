American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of United Parcel Service worth $358,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $10,588,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 535.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

