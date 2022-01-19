American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,206 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of S&P Global worth $398,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

S&P Global stock opened at $424.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average is $445.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

