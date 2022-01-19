American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

