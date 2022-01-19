American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of American International Group worth $61,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

