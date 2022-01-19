Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

