Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Financial Survey

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 17.39% 45.09% 1.52% CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ameriprise Financial and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $333.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.17%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $11.90 billion 3.00 $1.53 billion $18.54 17.22 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.37 $355.32 million $1.48 14.05

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats CI Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full service brokerage and banking services, primarily to retail clients through the company’s financial advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment advice and investment products to retail and institutional clients. It also provides products and services on a global scale through two complementary asset management businesses: Columbia Management and Threadneedle. The Columbia Management business primarily provides U.S. domestic products and services and Threadneedle primarily provides international investment products and services. Its international retail products are primarily provided through third-party financial institutions. The segments retail products include mutual funds and variable product funds underlying insurance and annuity separat

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

