Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

