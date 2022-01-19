AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE AXR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 16,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671. AMREP has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63.
In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
