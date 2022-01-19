AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE AXR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 16,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671. AMREP has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert increased its stake in AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMREP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.