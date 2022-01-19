Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

