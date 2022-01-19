Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ETTX stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

